1228 Challen Ave

Located in historic Avondale, this two story home has lots of natural light, wood floors, a formal dining room, living room and Florida room. Upstairs AC unit being replaced. Nicely appointed kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs. Half bath downstairs. Enjoy entertaining on the raised back patio overlooking a beautiful yard. Detached garage and room for off-street parking in driveway. Lawn maintenance is included. The fireplace is for decoration only and cannot be used. Washer/dryer are left as a convenience, no repairs by owner. Tenant pays $100 processing fee at approval. Application fee is $60 per person over 18 years. Non-refundable pet fee of $500 per pet if pet is approved by owner. Application information and a sample lease will be provided by the showing agent.