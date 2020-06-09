12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR

Amenities

** COMING SOON 2/7 ** This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot is available for rent! Walk into your bright entry featuring a formal family room, formal dining room, separate living area with fireplace adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen offers new white shaker cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops and mosaic tile back splash. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan with a large master suite with dual sink vanity, garden tub, and tiled stand up shower. Additional spacious bedrooms, guest bathroom with updated vanity, granite counters and more! Don't miss out on this great property with a convenient location! Resident benefit package: $18/mo. Renter's insurance required. NO PETS.