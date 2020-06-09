All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM

12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR

12239 Crabapple Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12239 Crabapple Cove Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
** COMING SOON 2/7 ** This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot is available for rent! Walk into your bright entry featuring a formal family room, formal dining room, separate living area with fireplace adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen offers new white shaker cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops and mosaic tile back splash. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan with a large master suite with dual sink vanity, garden tub, and tiled stand up shower. Additional spacious bedrooms, guest bathroom with updated vanity, granite counters and more! Don't miss out on this great property with a convenient location! Resident benefit package: $18/mo. Renter's insurance required. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR have any available units?
12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR have?
Some of 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR currently offering any rent specials?
12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR pet-friendly?
No, 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR offer parking?
Yes, 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR offers parking.
Does 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR have a pool?
No, 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR does not have a pool.
Does 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR have accessible units?
No, 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12239 CRABAPPLE COVE DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia