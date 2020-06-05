1223 Florida Avenue

Amenities
.Welcome to 1223 Florida Ave! This home has been newly renovated and is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home.. Throughout the home you will find hardwood flooring and tile, there's no carpet in the house at all. Home has ceiling fans and the kitchen comes with a fridge and electric stove. The house has central A/C and heat, fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and baths and washer/dryer connections and a fenced in yard. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn.
