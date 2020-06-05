1223 Florida Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

.Welcome to 1223 Florida Ave! This home has been newly renovated and is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home.. Throughout the home you will find hardwood flooring and tile, there's no carpet in the house at all. Home has ceiling fans and the kitchen comes with a fridge and electric stove. The house has central A/C and heat, fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and baths and washer/dryer connections and a fenced in yard. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn.



https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/



Online Application

https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp