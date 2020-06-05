All apartments in Jacksonville
1223 Florida Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:10 AM

1223 Florida Avenue

1223 Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Florida Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
.Welcome to 1223 Florida Ave! This home has been newly renovated and is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home.. Throughout the home you will find hardwood flooring and tile, there's no carpet in the house at all. Home has ceiling fans and the kitchen comes with a fridge and electric stove. The house has central A/C and heat, fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and baths and washer/dryer connections and a fenced in yard. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Florida Avenue have any available units?
1223 Florida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 Florida Avenue have?
Some of 1223 Florida Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Florida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Florida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Florida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1223 Florida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1223 Florida Avenue offer parking?
No, 1223 Florida Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1223 Florida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Florida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Florida Avenue have a pool?
No, 1223 Florida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Florida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1223 Florida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Florida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Florida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
