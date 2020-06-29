12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

AWESOME LOCATION, Lovely 4/2 single family home located in the well established neighborhood of Hidden Hills.- Community is surrounded by large oaks through out. Approx 7 Minutes from Mayport Navy Base.Close to beaches, shopping and market A great choice for the entire family. This home offers a gated' secured community with the added benefit of being located on a cul-de-sac. 2098 sq. ft. home. Living room area has a fireplace ready to warm the home. Spacious Great open and just remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and new flooring. with a spacious eat-in-area. Every room is spacious with unique character including Jack and Jill bathroom style. Fenced backyard with pavers. A great place to relax Call now and one of our dedicated realtors will be ready to assist you.