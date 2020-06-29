All apartments in Jacksonville
12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT

12215 Springmoor Five Ct · No Longer Available
Location

12215 Springmoor Five Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
AWESOME LOCATION, Lovely 4/2 single family home located in the well established neighborhood of Hidden Hills.- Community is surrounded by large oaks through out. Approx 7 Minutes from Mayport Navy Base.Close to beaches, shopping and market A great choice for the entire family. This home offers a gated' secured community with the added benefit of being located on a cul-de-sac. 2098 sq. ft. home. Living room area has a fireplace ready to warm the home. Spacious Great open and just remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and new flooring. with a spacious eat-in-area. Every room is spacious with unique character including Jack and Jill bathroom style. Fenced backyard with pavers. A great place to relax Call now and one of our dedicated realtors will be ready to assist you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT have any available units?
12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT have?
Some of 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT currently offering any rent specials?
12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT pet-friendly?
No, 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT offer parking?
No, 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT does not offer parking.
Does 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT have a pool?
No, 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT does not have a pool.
Does 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT have accessible units?
No, 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12215 SPRINGMOOR FIVE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
