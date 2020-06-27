Amenities

pet friendly garage pool playground bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12213 Sweet Branch Available 06/28/19 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE - Welcome Home! Warm colorful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage on a quiet private cul de sac street in Caney Branch Plantation community on the Northside of Jax. Wide-open floor plan with lots of closet space and storage. Tile in all bathrooms, kitchen, upstairs laundry area and entry area, plus wall-to-wall carpet in the dining area and living room and upstairs bedrooms. Double sinks and separate shower/garden tub in master bath. Landscaping is included! If you want to take horse riding lessons, is a 2 minute walk away. 10 minutes to River City Marketplace and JIA, 20-30 minutes to NAS, Mayport and Towncenter Shopping Center. PETS are welcomed. MOVE-IN DATE is Sept. 1st



(RLNE4251893)