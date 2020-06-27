All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12213 Sweet Branch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12213 Sweet Branch
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

12213 Sweet Branch

12213 Sweet Branch Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12213 Sweet Branch Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12213 Sweet Branch Available 06/28/19 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE - Welcome Home! Warm colorful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage on a quiet private cul de sac street in Caney Branch Plantation community on the Northside of Jax. Wide-open floor plan with lots of closet space and storage. Tile in all bathrooms, kitchen, upstairs laundry area and entry area, plus wall-to-wall carpet in the dining area and living room and upstairs bedrooms. Double sinks and separate shower/garden tub in master bath. Landscaping is included! If you want to take horse riding lessons, is a 2 minute walk away. 10 minutes to River City Marketplace and JIA, 20-30 minutes to NAS, Mayport and Towncenter Shopping Center. PETS are welcomed. MOVE-IN DATE is Sept. 1st

(RLNE4251893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12213 Sweet Branch have any available units?
12213 Sweet Branch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12213 Sweet Branch have?
Some of 12213 Sweet Branch's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12213 Sweet Branch currently offering any rent specials?
12213 Sweet Branch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12213 Sweet Branch pet-friendly?
Yes, 12213 Sweet Branch is pet friendly.
Does 12213 Sweet Branch offer parking?
Yes, 12213 Sweet Branch offers parking.
Does 12213 Sweet Branch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12213 Sweet Branch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12213 Sweet Branch have a pool?
Yes, 12213 Sweet Branch has a pool.
Does 12213 Sweet Branch have accessible units?
No, 12213 Sweet Branch does not have accessible units.
Does 12213 Sweet Branch have units with dishwashers?
No, 12213 Sweet Branch does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia