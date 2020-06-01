All apartments in Jacksonville
1220 Adrian Court

1220 Adrian Court · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Adrian Court, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Adrian Court have any available units?
1220 Adrian Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1220 Adrian Court currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Adrian Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Adrian Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Adrian Court is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Adrian Court offer parking?
No, 1220 Adrian Court does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Adrian Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Adrian Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Adrian Court have a pool?
Yes, 1220 Adrian Court has a pool.
Does 1220 Adrian Court have accessible units?
No, 1220 Adrian Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Adrian Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Adrian Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Adrian Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Adrian Court does not have units with air conditioning.

