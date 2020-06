Amenities

SAN MARCO LARGE DOWNSTAIRS UNIT OF DUPLEX FOR RENT. Located in the heart of HISTORIC SAN MARCO, just minutes from Downtown ! An easy walk to San Marco Square's restaurants and shops. 1 bed / 1 bath, living room, open kitchen,( R/R/ DW/ MW CHA) washer and dryer, with an abundance of storage & natural light. 900 SF, Off street parking, $1195 sec dep., No Smoking, May consider a small pet, ( AVNSLB) ( sh/fm PM ) Available Immediately