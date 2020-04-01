12134 Camp Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent! This home boasts 2,044 sq ft of living space, split bedroom floor plan with a spacious master bedroom. Sky-light in master en suite, gorgeous vanity and large walk in closet. Family room off of kitchen with eat-in space offers a cozy atmosphere with a fireplace. Kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space, food prep island and more! Open patio, two car garage, hardwood floors and tile throughout. Schedule your tour today! Resident benefit package: $17.50/month

Renter's Insurance Required. Small pets under 20lbs considered. 2 max. Nonrefundable pet fee: $250 per pet. Pet Rent: $15/mo per pet.