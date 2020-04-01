All apartments in Jacksonville
12134 Camp Creek Dr

12134 Camp Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12134 Camp Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent! This home boasts 2,044 sq ft of living space, split bedroom floor plan with a spacious master bedroom. Sky-light in master en suite, gorgeous vanity and large walk in closet. Family room off of kitchen with eat-in space offers a cozy atmosphere with a fireplace. Kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space, food prep island and more! Open patio, two car garage, hardwood floors and tile throughout. Schedule your tour today! Resident benefit package: $17.50/month
Renter's Insurance Required. Small pets under 20lbs considered. 2 max. Nonrefundable pet fee: $250 per pet. Pet Rent: $15/mo per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12134 Camp Creek Dr have any available units?
12134 Camp Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12134 Camp Creek Dr have?
Some of 12134 Camp Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12134 Camp Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12134 Camp Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12134 Camp Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12134 Camp Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12134 Camp Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12134 Camp Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 12134 Camp Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12134 Camp Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12134 Camp Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 12134 Camp Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12134 Camp Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 12134 Camp Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12134 Camp Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12134 Camp Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
