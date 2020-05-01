12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home - This wonderful 2-story Waterford Estates Slice of Paradise Welcomes You Home to a spacious 2,558 Sq.Ft. Split floor plan with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Side Entry 2-Car Garage with Storage & Work Space, Office, Grand/Family room, & Formal Dining room with custom cabinetry. Kitchen has soaring cabinets with lovely Pendant Lighting, Granite counter tops , Breakfast Bar, Eat-In Breakfast Nook, and Laundry Room with storage. Huge Master Retreat with beautiful Bay window, His & Her Walk-In Closets, and a Spa like Master Bath with Granite Dual sink vanity & Soft close drawers, Soaking Tub with Granite trim. Relax on your tiled Lanai & Paver patio with custom Summer Kitchen and Tranquil fountain, overlooking your Fruit Tree filled backyard tropical Oasis.
Features:
- 2 Car Garage
- Large Living room
- Formal Dining Room
- Personal Office Space
- Fenced Backyard
- Large Bathrooms
- H/VAC
- Separate Walk-in Closets
- Custom Cabinetry and Lighting
- Wood Floors
- Washer and Dryer Connections
- 24 Hour Maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
(RLNE4915385)