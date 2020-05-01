12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home - This wonderful 2-story Waterford Estates Slice of Paradise Welcomes You Home to a spacious 2,558 Sq.Ft. Split floor plan with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Side Entry 2-Car Garage with Storage & Work Space, Office, Grand/Family room, & Formal Dining room with custom cabinetry. Kitchen has soaring cabinets with lovely Pendant Lighting, Granite counter tops , Breakfast Bar, Eat-In Breakfast Nook, and Laundry Room with storage. Huge Master Retreat with beautiful Bay window, His & Her Walk-In Closets, and a Spa like Master Bath with Granite Dual sink vanity & Soft close drawers, Soaking Tub with Granite trim. Relax on your tiled Lanai & Paver patio with custom Summer Kitchen and Tranquil fountain, overlooking your Fruit Tree filled backyard tropical Oasis.



Features:

- 2 Car Garage

- Large Living room

- Formal Dining Room

- Personal Office Space

- Fenced Backyard

- Large Bathrooms

- H/VAC

- Separate Walk-in Closets

- Custom Cabinetry and Lighting

- Wood Floors

- Washer and Dryer Connections

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



(RLNE4915385)