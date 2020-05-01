All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E

12118 Rainbow Lake Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

12118 Rainbow Lake Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home - This wonderful 2-story Waterford Estates Slice of Paradise Welcomes You Home to a spacious 2,558 Sq.Ft. Split floor plan with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Side Entry 2-Car Garage with Storage & Work Space, Office, Grand/Family room, & Formal Dining room with custom cabinetry. Kitchen has soaring cabinets with lovely Pendant Lighting, Granite counter tops , Breakfast Bar, Eat-In Breakfast Nook, and Laundry Room with storage. Huge Master Retreat with beautiful Bay window, His & Her Walk-In Closets, and a Spa like Master Bath with Granite Dual sink vanity & Soft close drawers, Soaking Tub with Granite trim. Relax on your tiled Lanai & Paver patio with custom Summer Kitchen and Tranquil fountain, overlooking your Fruit Tree filled backyard tropical Oasis.

Features:
- 2 Car Garage
- Large Living room
- Formal Dining Room
- Personal Office Space
- Fenced Backyard
- Large Bathrooms
- H/VAC
- Separate Walk-in Closets
- Custom Cabinetry and Lighting
- Wood Floors
- Washer and Dryer Connections
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4915385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E have any available units?
12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E have?
Some of 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E is pet friendly.
Does 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E offers parking.
Does 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E have a pool?
No, 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E have accessible units?
No, 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 12118 Rainbow Lake Dr E does not have units with dishwashers.
