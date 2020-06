Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Concrete block home on nearly 3/4 acre with fenced back yard! No HOA, park your RV, boat etc. Pets considered with excellent credit. Wood burning fireplace with tile hearth and a wood mantle. One car attached garage. Large open patio in the backyard. Property on well and septic, you will have no water bill. Tenant responsible for electric, washer & dryer. Granite countertops in kitchen, pantry closet, appliances include fridge and stove.