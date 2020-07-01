12054 Evans Bluff Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 bedroom 2 bath home near Mayo Clinic - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with over 2000 square feet . Located on a dead end street near cul de sac. Close to Mayo Clinic and the Beaches . Attached 2 car garage. wood floors in the main living areas . Formal living room and formally dining room with eat in kitchen and bay windows and bench. Living room has a brick fireplace and mantel. Master bedroom

Has wood floors and large walk in closets. Master bath has recently been remodeled with his and her sinks , granite countertops and glass enclosed shower with two shower heads. Back yard is fully fenced I. With both open and covered patio and shed for tenants use. Washer and dryer left as a courtesy item. lawn service included in rent .



