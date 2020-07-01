All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12054 Evans Bluff Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12054 Evans Bluff Ct.
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

12054 Evans Bluff Ct.

12054 Evans Bluff Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12054 Evans Bluff Court, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath home near Mayo Clinic - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with over 2000 square feet . Located on a dead end street near cul de sac. Close to Mayo Clinic and the Beaches . Attached 2 car garage. wood floors in the main living areas . Formal living room and formally dining room with eat in kitchen and bay windows and bench. Living room has a brick fireplace and mantel. Master bedroom
Has wood floors and large walk in closets. Master bath has recently been remodeled with his and her sinks , granite countertops and glass enclosed shower with two shower heads. Back yard is fully fenced I. With both open and covered patio and shed for tenants use. Washer and dryer left as a courtesy item. lawn service included in rent .

(RLNE5668132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12054 Evans Bluff Ct. have any available units?
12054 Evans Bluff Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12054 Evans Bluff Ct. have?
Some of 12054 Evans Bluff Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12054 Evans Bluff Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
12054 Evans Bluff Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12054 Evans Bluff Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12054 Evans Bluff Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 12054 Evans Bluff Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 12054 Evans Bluff Ct. offers parking.
Does 12054 Evans Bluff Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12054 Evans Bluff Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12054 Evans Bluff Ct. have a pool?
No, 12054 Evans Bluff Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 12054 Evans Bluff Ct. have accessible units?
No, 12054 Evans Bluff Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 12054 Evans Bluff Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12054 Evans Bluff Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia