12049 Lake Fern Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a93a490aa ----
Beautifully Maintained 3/2 with Two Car Garage in popular Waterford Estates!! Huge great room with built-Ins perfect for displaying all your décor centered around featured fireplace. Formal living and dining room & Eat-in kitchen with prep island, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Tons of space but open so everyone is still can still connect while in their own space. Deluxe master bath with separate marble garden tub & vanities. Convenient to community pool & recreation literally right across the street. This won�??t last long call or go online for you tour today.
*Hoa App Required
*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Community Pool
Community Tennis Court
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Outdoor Tennis Courts
Parking 2 Car Garage