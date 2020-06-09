All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

12049 Lake Fern Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a93a490aa ----
Beautifully Maintained 3/2 with Two Car Garage in popular Waterford Estates!! Huge great room with built-Ins perfect for displaying all your décor centered around featured fireplace. Formal living and dining room & Eat-in kitchen with prep island, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Tons of space but open so everyone is still can still connect while in their own space. Deluxe master bath with separate marble garden tub & vanities. Convenient to community pool & recreation literally right across the street. This won�??t last long call or go online for you tour today.

*Hoa App Required
*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Community Pool
Community Tennis Court
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Outdoor Tennis Courts
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12049 Lake Fern Dr have any available units?
12049 Lake Fern Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12049 Lake Fern Dr have?
Some of 12049 Lake Fern Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12049 Lake Fern Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12049 Lake Fern Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12049 Lake Fern Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12049 Lake Fern Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12049 Lake Fern Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12049 Lake Fern Dr does offer parking.
Does 12049 Lake Fern Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12049 Lake Fern Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12049 Lake Fern Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12049 Lake Fern Dr has a pool.
Does 12049 Lake Fern Dr have accessible units?
No, 12049 Lake Fern Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12049 Lake Fern Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12049 Lake Fern Dr has units with dishwashers.
