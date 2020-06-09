12049 Lake Fern Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a93a490aa ----

Beautifully Maintained 3/2 with Two Car Garage in popular Waterford Estates!! Huge great room with built-Ins perfect for displaying all your décor centered around featured fireplace. Formal living and dining room & Eat-in kitchen with prep island, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Tons of space but open so everyone is still can still connect while in their own space. Deluxe master bath with separate marble garden tub & vanities. Convenient to community pool & recreation literally right across the street. This won�??t last long call or go online for you tour today.



*Hoa App Required

*Pets Allowed

Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Appliance Microwave

Community Pool

Community Tennis Court

Flooring Tile

Indoor Family Room

Indoor Fireplace

Indoor Formal Living

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Fenced

Outdoor Tennis Courts

Parking 2 Car Garage