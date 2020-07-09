12044 Watch Tower Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and upgraded single family rental home ready for immediate move in! Offering multiple living and dining spaces, energy efficient features to keep utility bills low, and neutral finishes throughout this is everything you’ve been looking for and so much more! The upgraded kitchen boasts solid surface counters, a corner pantry, and appliances included so you can move in and immediately start creating memorable meals. Enjoy cozy evenings with loved ones in the oversized family room featuring built in shelving around the fireplace to add style and help keep clutter in its place. Nestled on a preserve lot, unwind after a long day on the patio and enjoy the natural beauty just beyond your backyard. Retreat to the master suite complete with a private sitting room and full bathroom equipped with everything you need to begin and end each day in serenity. This one won’t last long, schedule your private showing today!