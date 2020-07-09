All apartments in Jacksonville
12044 Watch Tower Dr

12044 Watch Tower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12044 Watch Tower Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and upgraded single family rental home ready for immediate move in! Offering multiple living and dining spaces, energy efficient features to keep utility bills low, and neutral finishes throughout this is everything you’ve been looking for and so much more! The upgraded kitchen boasts solid surface counters, a corner pantry, and appliances included so you can move in and immediately start creating memorable meals. Enjoy cozy evenings with loved ones in the oversized family room featuring built in shelving around the fireplace to add style and help keep clutter in its place. Nestled on a preserve lot, unwind after a long day on the patio and enjoy the natural beauty just beyond your backyard. Retreat to the master suite complete with a private sitting room and full bathroom equipped with everything you need to begin and end each day in serenity. This one won’t last long, schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12044 Watch Tower Dr have any available units?
12044 Watch Tower Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12044 Watch Tower Dr have?
Some of 12044 Watch Tower Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12044 Watch Tower Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12044 Watch Tower Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12044 Watch Tower Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12044 Watch Tower Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12044 Watch Tower Dr offer parking?
No, 12044 Watch Tower Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12044 Watch Tower Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12044 Watch Tower Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12044 Watch Tower Dr have a pool?
No, 12044 Watch Tower Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12044 Watch Tower Dr have accessible units?
No, 12044 Watch Tower Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12044 Watch Tower Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12044 Watch Tower Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

