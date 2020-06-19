12033 Candlewyck Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Upgraded Town Home Available for Immediate Move In! - This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home comes equipped with a fenced in backyard and attached one car garage. Gorgeous finishes throughout the home including all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with washer and dryer hook up located in designated laundry room between kitchen and garage.



Currently offering 1/2 off second month's rent with immediate move-in!



This home will not be on the market long! Call to schedule your showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4779511)