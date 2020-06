Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bedroom, brand-new 2-story home is pet friendly, and ready for your move in! This home is over 1,600 sq. ft. so there is room for the whole family, updated matching appliances in the kitchen, a garage for secure parking! It is situated at the end of a road so there is increased privacy, less than 10 minutes from the St. Johns River, and just down the road from Arlington Heights Elementary. Call today to come see this beautiful home!