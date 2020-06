Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This recently renovated home is ready for new occupants! Come live in this open floor plan with an updated kitchen! The kitchen has enough room for a breakfast table with an open dining room attached to it. It flows into the living room near the entrance to the home. It is a split floorplan with the master on the opposite side of the home than the other bedrooms. Come see today! It won't last long!