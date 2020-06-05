11977 CHERRY CREEK RD

Amenities

* COMING SOON 5/1 * Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2088 sqft home features an split bedroom floor plan, 2 large living spaces, and an open kitchen with large island. The kitchen features 2 sinks and 2 large pantries. Spacious master bedroom and en suite with dual vanity, stand up shower, garden tub and TWO walk in closets. Washer and Dryer are included. Enjoy the summer nights on your screened in patio. The vaulted ceilings give this home a great, open feel. Come make this your home today! Pets will be considered. Non-refundable pet fee: $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs PER PET. Pet Rent: $15/month per pet. 2 MAX. Renter's Insurance Required. Resident Benefit package: $14.45/month.