Jacksonville, FL
11977 CHERRY CREEK RD
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:52 PM

11977 CHERRY CREEK RD

11977 Cherry Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

11977 Cherry Creek Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
* COMING SOON 5/1 * Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2088 sqft home features an split bedroom floor plan, 2 large living spaces, and an open kitchen with large island. The kitchen features 2 sinks and 2 large pantries. Spacious master bedroom and en suite with dual vanity, stand up shower, garden tub and TWO walk in closets. Washer and Dryer are included. Enjoy the summer nights on your screened in patio. The vaulted ceilings give this home a great, open feel. Come make this your home today! Pets will be considered. Non-refundable pet fee: $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs PER PET. Pet Rent: $15/month per pet. 2 MAX. Renter's Insurance Required. Resident Benefit package: $14.45/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD have any available units?
11977 CHERRY CREEK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD have?
Some of 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD currently offering any rent specials?
11977 CHERRY CREEK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD is pet friendly.
Does 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD offer parking?
Yes, 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD offers parking.
Does 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD have a pool?
No, 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD does not have a pool.
Does 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD have accessible units?
No, 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11977 CHERRY CREEK RD has units with dishwashers.
