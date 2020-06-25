All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

11962 Nicobar Ct

11962 Nicobar Court · No Longer Available
Location

11962 Nicobar Court, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Julington Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this lovely 3 bedroom home that opens into a welcoming foyer with hard wood floors. Bedroom 1 and bathroom are to your left. Living room and dining room invites you and your guests. Kitchen overlooks the lakes and has all amenities, wood cabinets, stonetop counter, tile floors, microwave, refrigerator, stove. Separate washer/dryer room, which exits out to garage. The main part of the home is the den with hardwood floors, a second bedroom or office area, and the huge master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with tile floors. New Trane AC/Heat. The roof is 10 years young. Mother and daughter have changed the configuration of the rooms so that the house can accommodate two families living as one. Owners can professionally remove suite/open home upon request

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST MANAGEMENT

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11962 Nicobar Ct have any available units?
11962 Nicobar Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11962 Nicobar Ct have?
Some of 11962 Nicobar Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11962 Nicobar Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11962 Nicobar Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11962 Nicobar Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11962 Nicobar Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11962 Nicobar Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11962 Nicobar Ct offers parking.
Does 11962 Nicobar Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11962 Nicobar Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11962 Nicobar Ct have a pool?
No, 11962 Nicobar Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11962 Nicobar Ct have accessible units?
No, 11962 Nicobar Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11962 Nicobar Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11962 Nicobar Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
