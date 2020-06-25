11962 Nicobar Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this lovely 3 bedroom home that opens into a welcoming foyer with hard wood floors. Bedroom 1 and bathroom are to your left. Living room and dining room invites you and your guests. Kitchen overlooks the lakes and has all amenities, wood cabinets, stonetop counter, tile floors, microwave, refrigerator, stove. Separate washer/dryer room, which exits out to garage. The main part of the home is the den with hardwood floors, a second bedroom or office area, and the huge master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with tile floors. New Trane AC/Heat. The roof is 10 years young. Mother and daughter have changed the configuration of the rooms so that the house can accommodate two families living as one. Owners can professionally remove suite/open home upon request



Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST MANAGEMENT



