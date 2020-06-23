All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11949 CANTERWOOD DR

11949 Canterwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11949 Canterwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available now, this beautiful home sits on a large lot with a fully fenced yard and irrigation system. No pets are allowed. This light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The fully equipped kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances with an eat-in area. The master bedroom has engineered hardwood flooring with an on-suite featuring dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub and a walk-in closet. The remaining two bedrooms have carpet and the main living areas and wet rooms have tile flooring. Conveniently located, this home is close to FSCJ, UNF, I295, intercoastal and shopping. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

