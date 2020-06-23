11949 CANTERWOOD DR

Amenities

Available now, this beautiful home sits on a large lot with a fully fenced yard and irrigation system. No pets are allowed. This light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The fully equipped kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances with an eat-in area. The master bedroom has engineered hardwood flooring with an on-suite featuring dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub and a walk-in closet. The remaining two bedrooms have carpet and the main living areas and wet rooms have tile flooring. Conveniently located, this home is close to FSCJ, UNF, I295, intercoastal and shopping. No smoking.