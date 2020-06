Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Mandarin! Home features tile floors in all common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Fireplace in family room, large screened in porch, and spacious back yard. Home sits at the end of the road in a culdesac. Formal Living room, Formal Dining room, spacious kitchen with eat in space. Close to Interstates, Schools, Shopping, and Military bases! Much to see, Call today!