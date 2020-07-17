11859 Lake Bend Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Kingsmill Townhouse! - AREA: NORTHSIDE / Kingsmill

TYPE: 2 story townhome, end unit!!

BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The bedrooms are all on the 2nd level.

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.

LAUNDRY: Closet laundry w/ washer/dryer hookups ONLY.

FLOORING: Carpet and vinyl.

HEAT/COOLING: Central heat/AC.

PARKING: 1 car attached garage. 1 driveway space and street parking.

FEATURES: Security system, sprinkler system, screened patio, lawn care included and new carpet.

PETS: Sorry, no pets allowed.

Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available now.

LEASE TERM: 12 months.



(RLNE5889135)