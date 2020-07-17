All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11859 Lake Bend Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11859 Lake Bend Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11859 Lake Bend Circle

11859 Lake Bend Circle · (904) 204-3687 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11859 Lake Bend Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11859 Lake Bend Circle · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Kingsmill Townhouse! - AREA: NORTHSIDE / Kingsmill
TYPE: 2 story townhome, end unit!!
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The bedrooms are all on the 2nd level.
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.
LAUNDRY: Closet laundry w/ washer/dryer hookups ONLY.
FLOORING: Carpet and vinyl.
HEAT/COOLING: Central heat/AC.
PARKING: 1 car attached garage. 1 driveway space and street parking.
FEATURES: Security system, sprinkler system, screened patio, lawn care included and new carpet.
PETS: Sorry, no pets allowed.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available now.
LEASE TERM: 12 months.

(RLNE5889135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11859 Lake Bend Circle have any available units?
11859 Lake Bend Circle has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11859 Lake Bend Circle have?
Some of 11859 Lake Bend Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11859 Lake Bend Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11859 Lake Bend Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11859 Lake Bend Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11859 Lake Bend Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11859 Lake Bend Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11859 Lake Bend Circle offers parking.
Does 11859 Lake Bend Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11859 Lake Bend Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11859 Lake Bend Circle have a pool?
No, 11859 Lake Bend Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11859 Lake Bend Circle have accessible units?
No, 11859 Lake Bend Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11859 Lake Bend Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11859 Lake Bend Circle has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 11859 Lake Bend Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity