11859 Lake Bend Circle

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Kingsmill Townhouse! - AREA: NORTHSIDE / Kingsmill
TYPE: 2 story townhome, end unit!!
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The bedrooms are all on the 2nd level.
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.
LAUNDRY: Closet laundry w/ washer/dryer hookups ONLY.
FLOORING: Carpet and vinyl.
HEAT/COOLING: Central heat/AC.
PARKING: 1 car attached garage. 1 driveway space and street parking.
FEATURES: Security system, sprinkler system, screened patio, lawn care included and new carpet.
PETS: Sorry, no pets allowed.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available now.
LEASE TERM: 12 months.
(RLNE5889135)