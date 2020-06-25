11754 Deep Springs Drive N

Amenities

Now Available: A Classic with Extras. This classic beauty is located in Rolling River Estates. The Classic formal living room, formal dining room, eat-in Kitchen with an island and a breakfast bar over looking a large family room.. Here you will find a split floor plan that leaves the master suite to one side with a large walk-in organized closet, garden tub, separate shower stall and double sinks. The floor plan may be a modern classic but this house has extras. There is a fire place, ceiling fans, an organized walk-in master bedroom closet, screened back porch, storage shed, fenced rear yard, new carpet and the fresh paint makes this house a beauty that should not be missed. Convenient to i295, shopping and schools...