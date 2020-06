Amenities

Meticulously kept 3/2 in Meadow Downs. This home offers new carpet and fresh paint throughout. The open concept kitchen/living combo is perfect for entertaining! Enjoy TONS of counter space in this kitchen with all black appliances included. Split bedroom plan for convenience, and a master suite with tray ceilings. Open the double door set to the screened in Lanai and enjoy the breeze and the view of the fully fenced HUGE yard! Garage is a mechanic's dream featuring a freshly painted floor, Keter storage cabinet set with workbench, and a ProSlat wall storage board. Schedule your showing today! This one WONT last!