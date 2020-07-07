All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11717 Kingfisher Lane E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11717 Kingfisher Lane E
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

11717 Kingfisher Lane E

11717 Kingfisher Lane East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11717 Kingfisher Lane East, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
- Spacious yard with shed. Inside utility room. Living room has laminate, bedrooms are carpet, Eating space in kitchen.

(RLNE4806919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11717 Kingfisher Lane E have any available units?
11717 Kingfisher Lane E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11717 Kingfisher Lane E currently offering any rent specials?
11717 Kingfisher Lane E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11717 Kingfisher Lane E pet-friendly?
No, 11717 Kingfisher Lane E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11717 Kingfisher Lane E offer parking?
No, 11717 Kingfisher Lane E does not offer parking.
Does 11717 Kingfisher Lane E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11717 Kingfisher Lane E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11717 Kingfisher Lane E have a pool?
No, 11717 Kingfisher Lane E does not have a pool.
Does 11717 Kingfisher Lane E have accessible units?
No, 11717 Kingfisher Lane E does not have accessible units.
Does 11717 Kingfisher Lane E have units with dishwashers?
No, 11717 Kingfisher Lane E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11717 Kingfisher Lane E have units with air conditioning?
No, 11717 Kingfisher Lane E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia