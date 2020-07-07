Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11717 Kingfisher Lane E
11717 Kingfisher Lane E
11717 Kingfisher Lane East
Location
11717 Kingfisher Lane East, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
- Spacious yard with shed. Inside utility room. Living room has laminate, bedrooms are carpet, Eating space in kitchen.
(RLNE4806919)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11717 Kingfisher Lane E have any available units?
11717 Kingfisher Lane E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 11717 Kingfisher Lane E currently offering any rent specials?
11717 Kingfisher Lane E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11717 Kingfisher Lane E pet-friendly?
No, 11717 Kingfisher Lane E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11717 Kingfisher Lane E offer parking?
No, 11717 Kingfisher Lane E does not offer parking.
Does 11717 Kingfisher Lane E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11717 Kingfisher Lane E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11717 Kingfisher Lane E have a pool?
No, 11717 Kingfisher Lane E does not have a pool.
Does 11717 Kingfisher Lane E have accessible units?
No, 11717 Kingfisher Lane E does not have accessible units.
Does 11717 Kingfisher Lane E have units with dishwashers?
No, 11717 Kingfisher Lane E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11717 Kingfisher Lane E have units with air conditioning?
No, 11717 Kingfisher Lane E does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
