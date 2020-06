Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Fabulous pool home in sought after Beacon Hills and Harbor! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home offers plenty of room to roam. Separate living room, dining room, and den. Gorgeous screened pool. Pool maintenance is included in rent. Wood floors throughout with no carpet! Inside laundry room equipped with side-by-side washer and dryer. This home will not disappoint!