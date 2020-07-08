1167 Alta Vista Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Hillcrest
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 4/2 beautiful brick home has been completely renovated and is ready to be called home. Wood floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. New granite countertops and bathroom remodels. Will not be available long. Call today!
If interested in applying for the home please call our leasing phone 904-599-3630 to see if other applications are currently on the home This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1167 Alta Vista Street have any available units?
1167 Alta Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.