All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1167 Alta Vista Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1167 Alta Vista Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:55 PM

1167 Alta Vista Street

1167 Alta Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1167 Alta Vista Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 4/2 beautiful brick home has been completely renovated and is ready to be called home. Wood floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. New granite countertops and bathroom remodels. Will not be available long. Call today!

If interested in applying for the home please call our leasing phone 904-599-3630 to see if other applications are currently on the home
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1167 Alta Vista Street have any available units?
1167 Alta Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1167 Alta Vista Street have?
Some of 1167 Alta Vista Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1167 Alta Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
1167 Alta Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1167 Alta Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 1167 Alta Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1167 Alta Vista Street offer parking?
No, 1167 Alta Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 1167 Alta Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1167 Alta Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1167 Alta Vista Street have a pool?
No, 1167 Alta Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 1167 Alta Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 1167 Alta Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1167 Alta Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1167 Alta Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia