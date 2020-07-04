1163 WYCOFF AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Murray Hill for rent! This updated property has 1,668 sq ft of living space, family room, living room and eat in kitchen space. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, tons of windows and en suite offers modern and tasteful updates. As well as the guest bathroom, with newer vanity and tiled shower walls. Kitchen has granite counter tops, white cabinets and matching stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer are included. Huge fenced in back yard, carport and large driveway. Located on a dead end street, this quiet neighborhood is a perfect place to call home. No pets please. Resident benefit package: $12/mo. Renter's insurance required.