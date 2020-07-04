All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:15 AM

1163 WYCOFF AVE

1163 Wycoff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1163 Wycoff Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Murray Hill for rent! This updated property has 1,668 sq ft of living space, family room, living room and eat in kitchen space. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, tons of windows and en suite offers modern and tasteful updates. As well as the guest bathroom, with newer vanity and tiled shower walls. Kitchen has granite counter tops, white cabinets and matching stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer are included. Huge fenced in back yard, carport and large driveway. Located on a dead end street, this quiet neighborhood is a perfect place to call home. No pets please. Resident benefit package: $12/mo. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 WYCOFF AVE have any available units?
1163 WYCOFF AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1163 WYCOFF AVE have?
Some of 1163 WYCOFF AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 WYCOFF AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1163 WYCOFF AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 WYCOFF AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1163 WYCOFF AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1163 WYCOFF AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1163 WYCOFF AVE offers parking.
Does 1163 WYCOFF AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1163 WYCOFF AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 WYCOFF AVE have a pool?
No, 1163 WYCOFF AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1163 WYCOFF AVE have accessible units?
No, 1163 WYCOFF AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 WYCOFF AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1163 WYCOFF AVE has units with dishwashers.

