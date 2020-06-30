11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This delightful home located in Jacksonville is now available. It features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a well-manicured lawn, a private driveway with two-car garage, a gorgeous double door entrance, open foyer with large wall mirror, open living area with functioning fireplace, and illuminated entertainment wall, hideaway kitchen with large island and upgraded appliances, spacious master bedroom with unique roofing design, huge covered back patio, master bathroom with jet tub much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!



*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.