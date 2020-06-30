All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 30 2020

11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North

11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Location

11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Jacksonville is now available. It features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a well-manicured lawn, a private driveway with two-car garage, a gorgeous double door entrance, open foyer with large wall mirror, open living area with functioning fireplace, and illuminated entertainment wall, hideaway kitchen with large island and upgraded appliances, spacious master bedroom with unique roofing design, huge covered back patio, master bathroom with jet tub much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North have any available units?
11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North have?
Some of 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North currently offering any rent specials?
11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North pet-friendly?
No, 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North offer parking?
Yes, 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North offers parking.
Does 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North have a pool?
No, 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North does not have a pool.
Does 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North have accessible units?
No, 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North does not have accessible units.
Does 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North have units with dishwashers?
No, 11614 Summerhaven Boulevard North does not have units with dishwashers.

