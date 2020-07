Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking extra storage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

LAKE FOREST HOME FOR RENT: From 5 Points, I-95 north to Edgewood Ave, west to Bunker Hill Blvd, right to home. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen [R/R], tile and carpet flooring, CH&A, laundry room with W/D hook up, extra storage room, 1404 sq ft, may consider small pet with NRPF, partially fenced yard with storage shed, non smoking, $1050 security deposit, [AVNSLB pm dj] available now