Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION !!! The open floor plan features an oversized island with with EXTRA storage in this Beautiful Modern Kitchen. The Upgraded white cabinets are accented by the unique white quartz counter tops and a grey subway tile backsplash. Enjoy entertaining your family and friends in the spacious downstairs gathering room with extra windows that brings in tons of natural light. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The Washer and Dryer room are located on the 2nd floor along with the homes SMART PANEL. This spacious home also features an upstairs BONUS LOFT to fit your needs. This builder went above and beyond with upgrades and the attention to detail. This home is move in ready with ALL TRANSFERABLE WARRANTIES !!Just minutes from the St. Johns town center!! WONT LAST LONG