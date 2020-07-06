All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11450 Oaklawn Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11450 Oaklawn Road
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:24 AM

11450 Oaklawn Road

11450 Oak Lawn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Biscayne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11450 Oak Lawn Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! This beautiful home opens up to a welcoming living and dining space and features great sight lines between the kitchen and living spaces. Large sliding glass doors open up to a comfortable screened in patio. The house backs up to preserve which offers scenic privacy. In addition to three bedrooms, there is also a bonus/game-room. Newer strand bamboo flooring in family and bonus rooms; tile in kitchen and spacious laundry; newer carpet throughout bedrooms. This home is great for entertaining or nesting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11450 Oaklawn Road have any available units?
11450 Oaklawn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11450 Oaklawn Road have?
Some of 11450 Oaklawn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11450 Oaklawn Road currently offering any rent specials?
11450 Oaklawn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11450 Oaklawn Road pet-friendly?
No, 11450 Oaklawn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11450 Oaklawn Road offer parking?
Yes, 11450 Oaklawn Road offers parking.
Does 11450 Oaklawn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11450 Oaklawn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11450 Oaklawn Road have a pool?
No, 11450 Oaklawn Road does not have a pool.
Does 11450 Oaklawn Road have accessible units?
No, 11450 Oaklawn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11450 Oaklawn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11450 Oaklawn Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia