11450 Oaklawn Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! This beautiful home opens up to a welcoming living and dining space and features great sight lines between the kitchen and living spaces. Large sliding glass doors open up to a comfortable screened in patio. The house backs up to preserve which offers scenic privacy. In addition to three bedrooms, there is also a bonus/game-room. Newer strand bamboo flooring in family and bonus rooms; tile in kitchen and spacious laundry; newer carpet throughout bedrooms. This home is great for entertaining or nesting.