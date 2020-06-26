All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11434 Beacon Drive N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11434 Beacon Drive N
Last updated October 14 2019 at 6:41 PM

11434 Beacon Drive N

11434 Beacon Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11434 Beacon Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Beacon Hills and Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pet friendly
Come check out this Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that comes with many upgrades in a tranquil neighborhood located within 15 minutes of Mayport . Great floor plan with separate living, dining room, family room and open kitchen with an over-sized first floor master suite. This home features granite counter tops and high-end appliances and many upgrades. There are many indoor and outdoor entertainment areas including a large custom paver patio with a built in fire pit. All windows and patio doors are equipped with low E argon injected and hurricane impact rated products. The neighborhood is quiet and very close to the St. Johns River. Boat ramp located down the street for Kayaks, paddle boards and small boats as well. PETS CONDITIONAL! Call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550. Available 08/28/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11434 Beacon Drive N have any available units?
11434 Beacon Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11434 Beacon Drive N have?
Some of 11434 Beacon Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11434 Beacon Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
11434 Beacon Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11434 Beacon Drive N pet-friendly?
Yes, 11434 Beacon Drive N is pet friendly.
Does 11434 Beacon Drive N offer parking?
No, 11434 Beacon Drive N does not offer parking.
Does 11434 Beacon Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11434 Beacon Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11434 Beacon Drive N have a pool?
No, 11434 Beacon Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 11434 Beacon Drive N have accessible units?
No, 11434 Beacon Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 11434 Beacon Drive N have units with dishwashers?
No, 11434 Beacon Drive N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia