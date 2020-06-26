11434 Beacon Drive N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pet friendly

Come check out this Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that comes with many upgrades in a tranquil neighborhood located within 15 minutes of Mayport . Great floor plan with separate living, dining room, family room and open kitchen with an over-sized first floor master suite. This home features granite counter tops and high-end appliances and many upgrades. There are many indoor and outdoor entertainment areas including a large custom paver patio with a built in fire pit. All windows and patio doors are equipped with low E argon injected and hurricane impact rated products. The neighborhood is quiet and very close to the St. Johns River. Boat ramp located down the street for Kayaks, paddle boards and small boats as well. PETS CONDITIONAL! Call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550. Available 08/28/2019