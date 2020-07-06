All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1140 East 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1140 East 11th Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 4:45 PM

1140 East 11th Street

1140 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1140 East 11th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138560

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Newly renovated 2/1. Wood-style flooring throughout, NO CARPET! Porch on the front and in the back, large back yard with storage shed.
|Amenities: No cats,No dogs,Ceiling fans,Wood-style flooring,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 East 11th Street have any available units?
1140 East 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 East 11th Street have?
Some of 1140 East 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 East 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1140 East 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 East 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1140 East 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1140 East 11th Street offer parking?
No, 1140 East 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1140 East 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 East 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 East 11th Street have a pool?
No, 1140 East 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1140 East 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 1140 East 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 East 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 East 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia