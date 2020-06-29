11382 ASTON HALL DR

Amenities

*COMING SOON* Desirable Sutton Lakes pond view home with a large screened in patio - perfect for relaxing and entertaining! 4BR/2BA home offering 2,038 sq ft of living space. Kitchen offers Granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, breakfast bar and matching stainless steel appliances. Great split bedroom floor plan, Gorgeous tiled floors and new laminate wood in bedrooms! Master en suite has spacious vanity, garden tub, and custom tiled stand up shower with a large walk in closet. Fully fenced yard and screened in patio overlooking the serene pond. Community offers pool, clubhouse, playground and more! Resident benefit package: $18.50/mo. Renter's insurance required. Pets considered under 40lbs 2 max. fees under private remarks.