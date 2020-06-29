All apartments in Jacksonville
11382 ASTON HALL DR
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:01 AM

11382 ASTON HALL DR

11382 Aston Hall Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

11382 Aston Hall Dr S, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
*COMING SOON* Desirable Sutton Lakes pond view home with a large screened in patio - perfect for relaxing and entertaining! 4BR/2BA home offering 2,038 sq ft of living space. Kitchen offers Granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, breakfast bar and matching stainless steel appliances. Great split bedroom floor plan, Gorgeous tiled floors and new laminate wood in bedrooms! Master en suite has spacious vanity, garden tub, and custom tiled stand up shower with a large walk in closet. Fully fenced yard and screened in patio overlooking the serene pond. Community offers pool, clubhouse, playground and more! Resident benefit package: $18.50/mo. Renter's insurance required. Pets considered under 40lbs 2 max. fees under private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11382 ASTON HALL DR have any available units?
11382 ASTON HALL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11382 ASTON HALL DR have?
Some of 11382 ASTON HALL DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11382 ASTON HALL DR currently offering any rent specials?
11382 ASTON HALL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11382 ASTON HALL DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11382 ASTON HALL DR is pet friendly.
Does 11382 ASTON HALL DR offer parking?
Yes, 11382 ASTON HALL DR offers parking.
Does 11382 ASTON HALL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11382 ASTON HALL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11382 ASTON HALL DR have a pool?
Yes, 11382 ASTON HALL DR has a pool.
Does 11382 ASTON HALL DR have accessible units?
No, 11382 ASTON HALL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11382 ASTON HALL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11382 ASTON HALL DR has units with dishwashers.
