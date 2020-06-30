All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 4 2020 at 12:28 PM

11376 Campfield Cir

11376 Campfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11376 Campfield Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
online portal
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE JANUARY 15tt, 2020**

Beautiful townhome in the Campfield community in the heart of Southside! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome boasts over 1,700 sq. ft. of living space and a single car attached garage! Upon entering the townhome you have a large open kitchen with white appliances. There is a spacious living room/dining room combo and half bath downstairs. Upstairs you have all 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Washer/dryer included. Nice patio overlooking the lake!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246 46a4b452. Last update was on 2019-12-30

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11376 Campfield Cir have any available units?
11376 Campfield Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11376 Campfield Cir have?
Some of 11376 Campfield Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11376 Campfield Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11376 Campfield Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11376 Campfield Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11376 Campfield Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11376 Campfield Cir offer parking?
Yes, 11376 Campfield Cir offers parking.
Does 11376 Campfield Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11376 Campfield Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11376 Campfield Cir have a pool?
No, 11376 Campfield Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11376 Campfield Cir have accessible units?
No, 11376 Campfield Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11376 Campfield Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 11376 Campfield Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

