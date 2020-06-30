11376 Campfield Cir

Amenities

**AVAILABLE JANUARY 15tt, 2020**



Beautiful townhome in the Campfield community in the heart of Southside! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome boasts over 1,700 sq. ft. of living space and a single car attached garage! Upon entering the townhome you have a large open kitchen with white appliances. There is a spacious living room/dining room combo and half bath downstairs. Upstairs you have all 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Washer/dryer included. Nice patio overlooking the lake!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



