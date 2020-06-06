11349 Blossom Ridge

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

3 bedroom 2 bath home . Move in ready before the Holidays - You'll be blown away by all the space in this one. There's a large playroom, family room/study to house your computer setup, your toys, your table, etc. A Stainless Steel - Granite kitchen has a cozy eat in area to oversee homework that must get done tonight. Then there's the REAL living room with the fireplace so you can watch Law And Order in here while in the study, the TV plays Bubble Guppies! The master suite is bright and airy with 2 closets and an upgraded bathroom with Granite tops and 2 sinks and lots of cabinets for every hair accessory out there. Even the second bathroom is granite topped with extra cabinets. The yard back up to preserve and is fenced in on the sides so you can sit out back and still stay sane with some privacy. Turn off the phone, fire up the grill, and let the day melt away. Come see this one today before its too late!



(RLNE3729768)