All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11349 Blossom Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11349 Blossom Ridge
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

11349 Blossom Ridge

11349 Blossom Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Biscayne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11349 Blossom Ridge Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
3 bedroom 2 bath home . Move in ready before the Holidays - You'll be blown away by all the space in this one. There's a large playroom, family room/study to house your computer setup, your toys, your table, etc. A Stainless Steel - Granite kitchen has a cozy eat in area to oversee homework that must get done tonight. Then there's the REAL living room with the fireplace so you can watch Law And Order in here while in the study, the TV plays Bubble Guppies! The master suite is bright and airy with 2 closets and an upgraded bathroom with Granite tops and 2 sinks and lots of cabinets for every hair accessory out there. Even the second bathroom is granite topped with extra cabinets. The yard back up to preserve and is fenced in on the sides so you can sit out back and still stay sane with some privacy. Turn off the phone, fire up the grill, and let the day melt away. Come see this one today before its too late!

(RLNE3729768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11349 Blossom Ridge have any available units?
11349 Blossom Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11349 Blossom Ridge have?
Some of 11349 Blossom Ridge's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11349 Blossom Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
11349 Blossom Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11349 Blossom Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 11349 Blossom Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 11349 Blossom Ridge offer parking?
No, 11349 Blossom Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 11349 Blossom Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11349 Blossom Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11349 Blossom Ridge have a pool?
No, 11349 Blossom Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 11349 Blossom Ridge have accessible units?
No, 11349 Blossom Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 11349 Blossom Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 11349 Blossom Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia