Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11338 Andrea Drive

11338 Andrea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11338 Andrea Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Mateo

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Jacksonville, Florida. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,860 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11338 Andrea Drive have any available units?
11338 Andrea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11338 Andrea Drive have?
Some of 11338 Andrea Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11338 Andrea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11338 Andrea Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11338 Andrea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11338 Andrea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11338 Andrea Drive offer parking?
No, 11338 Andrea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11338 Andrea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11338 Andrea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11338 Andrea Drive have a pool?
No, 11338 Andrea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11338 Andrea Drive have accessible units?
No, 11338 Andrea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11338 Andrea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11338 Andrea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
