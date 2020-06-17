11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1513807



A spacious rental home in Jacksonville! Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program! Your next home includes:



--4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

--Open floorplan

--Updated kitchen with granite countertops

--Large closets

--Bonus room can be used as an office

--Screened porch overlooking the backyard

--Attached 2-car garage



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.