Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:20 PM

11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive

11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive · (904) 326-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2612 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1513807

A spacious rental home in Jacksonville! Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program! Your next home includes:

--4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
--Open floorplan
--Updated kitchen with granite countertops
--Large closets
--Bonus room can be used as an office
--Screened porch overlooking the backyard
--Attached 2-car garage

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Garage,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Granite countertops,Tile throughout,Den/Office,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Gated Community,Plenty of Storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive have any available units?
11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive have?
Some of 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive does offer parking.
Does 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive have a pool?
No, 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive have accessible units?
No, 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
