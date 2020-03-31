All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1129 Melson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1129 Melson Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:21 AM

1129 Melson Avenue

1129 Melson Avenue · (904) 326-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1129 Melson Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1555691

A charming rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--870 square feet

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Large backyard,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 Melson Avenue have any available units?
1129 Melson Avenue has a unit available for $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1129 Melson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1129 Melson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 Melson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1129 Melson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1129 Melson Avenue offer parking?
No, 1129 Melson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1129 Melson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 Melson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 Melson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1129 Melson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1129 Melson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1129 Melson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 Melson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1129 Melson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 Melson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1129 Melson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1129 Melson Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity