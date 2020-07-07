All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11269 Illford Drive

11269 Illford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11269 Illford Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home features many upgrades with 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the beautiful community of Sutton Lakes on the Southside of Jacksonville. Watch the full video tour here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXQ1JgU0s7c

The gourmet kitchen offers a gas stove and a side-by-side rerigerator. Ceiling fans and vaulted ceilings are throughout the home. In addition, the backyard is complete enclosed and offers much privacy and quiet time. The home also has a 2 car attached garage with remote. Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Pets are welcome, 2 pet max, no aggressive breeds

Do not miss this rare opportunity to live in this exclusive community and call Sutton Lakes your home.

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*Home can only be shown with approved application in the month of February
*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,547, Security Deposit: $1,547, Available 3/16/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11269 Illford Drive have any available units?
11269 Illford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11269 Illford Drive have?
Some of 11269 Illford Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11269 Illford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11269 Illford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11269 Illford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11269 Illford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11269 Illford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11269 Illford Drive offers parking.
Does 11269 Illford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11269 Illford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11269 Illford Drive have a pool?
No, 11269 Illford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11269 Illford Drive have accessible units?
No, 11269 Illford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11269 Illford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11269 Illford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

