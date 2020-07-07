11269 Illford Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home features many upgrades with 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the beautiful community of Sutton Lakes on the Southside of Jacksonville. Watch the full video tour here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXQ1JgU0s7c



The gourmet kitchen offers a gas stove and a side-by-side rerigerator. Ceiling fans and vaulted ceilings are throughout the home. In addition, the backyard is complete enclosed and offers much privacy and quiet time. The home also has a 2 car attached garage with remote. Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792



Pets are welcome, 2 pet max, no aggressive breeds



Do not miss this rare opportunity to live in this exclusive community and call Sutton Lakes your home.



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



*Home can only be shown with approved application in the month of February

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.

http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,547, Security Deposit: $1,547, Available 3/16/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.