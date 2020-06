Amenities

Spacious Three bedroom, Three full bathroom Townhome in the heart of Mandarin. New paint, flooring, cabinets, & granite countertops throughout the entire unit. Great layout has one bedroom and a full bath downstairs. Upstairs has a huge master bedroom with a large walk in closet, master bath, and a third bedroom with full bath. Great closet size and storage throughout the unit. Washer/ Dryer included as courtesy items. No pets please for this Townhome that is available immediately.