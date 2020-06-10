All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1125 LEE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1125 LEE RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:44 AM

1125 LEE RD

1125 Lee Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1125 Lee Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
End unit town home with a lot of storage for a 1 bedroom. Master bedroom direct access to a private front patio. The wall angles throughout offer maximum decorating options. Freshly painted and new carpet! Close access to 9A makes this a perfect fit for someone who needs to access all parts of the city on a regular basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 LEE RD have any available units?
1125 LEE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 LEE RD have?
Some of 1125 LEE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 LEE RD currently offering any rent specials?
1125 LEE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 LEE RD pet-friendly?
No, 1125 LEE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1125 LEE RD offer parking?
No, 1125 LEE RD does not offer parking.
Does 1125 LEE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 LEE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 LEE RD have a pool?
No, 1125 LEE RD does not have a pool.
Does 1125 LEE RD have accessible units?
No, 1125 LEE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 LEE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 LEE RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia