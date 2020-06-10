1125 LEE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

End unit town home with a lot of storage for a 1 bedroom. Master bedroom direct access to a private front patio. The wall angles throughout offer maximum decorating options. Freshly painted and new carpet! Close access to 9A makes this a perfect fit for someone who needs to access all parts of the city on a regular basis.