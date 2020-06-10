1125 Lee Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Atlantic Boulevard Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
End unit town home with a lot of storage for a 1 bedroom. Master bedroom direct access to a private front patio. The wall angles throughout offer maximum decorating options. Freshly painted and new carpet! Close access to 9A makes this a perfect fit for someone who needs to access all parts of the city on a regular basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1125 LEE RD have any available units?
1125 LEE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.