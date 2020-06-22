All apartments in Jacksonville
1118 AUTUMN POINT CT

1118 Autumn Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Autumn Point Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
walk in closets
bathtub
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Daybreak Woods subdivision. This home features just over 1,900 sq. ft. of living space! Large open living room, Spacious kitchen with eat-in-dinette area and food prep island. This home has tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. There is a large den/office right off the living room. The master bedroom is a great size and has a tray ceiling! Master bathroom has dual sink, garden tub and walk-in shower. Huge master bedroom walk-in closet! This home has a fenced in yard and beautiful lake view!! Washer/Dryer connections only. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT have any available units?
1118 AUTUMN POINT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT have?
Some of 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT currently offering any rent specials?
1118 AUTUMN POINT CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT pet-friendly?
No, 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT offer parking?
No, 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT does not offer parking.
Does 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT have a pool?
No, 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT does not have a pool.
Does 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT have accessible units?
No, 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 AUTUMN POINT CT does not have units with dishwashers.
