Fantastic Rental in the established Rolling Hills neighborhood! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom has a fresh coat of paint, polished floors, and bright spaces! Enjoy the wood burning fireplace, generous sized, screened back porch, and a great lot! Carport space for 1 vehicle. Convenient location with easy access to I-10 and I-295! Small Dogs allowed (with the exception of Chihuahua's - owners insurance does not cover them, sorry!) No Cats permitted.