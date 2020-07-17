All apartments in Jacksonville
1116 Maitland Ave

1116 Maitland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Maitland Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3/1 Available at 1116 Maitland - This 3/1 home with carport has been rehabbed and features a double driveway, a fenced back yard, a giant storage area and an outdoor shed. This home also has an equipped kitchen with all appliances and oak cabinets, all new ceramic tile, big bedrooms, central a/c and w/d conn.

DIRECTIONS: E on Arlington Expressway, N on University, R on Arlington Rd, R on Maitland

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee

(RLNE5873071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Maitland Ave have any available units?
1116 Maitland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Maitland Ave have?
Some of 1116 Maitland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Maitland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Maitland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Maitland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Maitland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1116 Maitland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Maitland Ave offers parking.
Does 1116 Maitland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Maitland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Maitland Ave have a pool?
No, 1116 Maitland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Maitland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1116 Maitland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Maitland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Maitland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
