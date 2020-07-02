11130 Castlemain Circle South

Amenities

11130 Castlemain Circle Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome. Enter through an open foyer into a spacious living/dining room combo with sliders to screened lanai. The updated kitchen offers corian counter tops and ceramic tile floor. There is a pantry, half bath and access to the 2 car garage also on the first floor. The 2nd floor features separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer, 3 bedrooms including the master with a private bath, large walk in closet, separate garden tub and dual vanities. Conveniently located in the Southside area on Gate Parkway near St. John's Town Center, Oxford Chase is a gated community featuring a swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. This community is less than 3 miles to the St. John's Town Center and a short 15 minute drive to Jax Beach! Primary schools include Atlantic Beach Elementary and Twin Lakes Academy Middle School



Terms: One year lease