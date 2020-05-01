All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:40 AM

111 RIMINI CT

111 Rimini Court · No Longer Available
Location

111 Rimini Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Gated, private community with pool overlooking the lake. Terrific location minutes from beach. Mediterranean Architecture, white Stucco,Spanish tiled roofs, Standard interior finishes are superior, Porcelain Plank flooring, granite tops bath and kitchen, European inspired 42'' cabinets,Frigidaire Stainless built in Fridge,gas range with convection, crown molding, Foyer, Living , Dining and Master, 10' smooth ceilings, smart home technology with NEST, natural gas,gas tankless water heater,Washer/dryer provided. Abundant closets throughout home. Green space in backyard. Managed by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 RIMINI CT have any available units?
111 RIMINI CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 RIMINI CT have?
Some of 111 RIMINI CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 RIMINI CT currently offering any rent specials?
111 RIMINI CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 RIMINI CT pet-friendly?
No, 111 RIMINI CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 111 RIMINI CT offer parking?
No, 111 RIMINI CT does not offer parking.
Does 111 RIMINI CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 RIMINI CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 RIMINI CT have a pool?
Yes, 111 RIMINI CT has a pool.
Does 111 RIMINI CT have accessible units?
No, 111 RIMINI CT does not have accessible units.
Does 111 RIMINI CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 RIMINI CT has units with dishwashers.
