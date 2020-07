Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

2/2 WITH BONUS ROOM. VERY CLOSE TO THE MAYPORT MILITARY BASE AND HANNAH PARK. EASY ACCESS TO WONDERWOOD EXPRESSWAY.*Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.No application fee through month of October!