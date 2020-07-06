All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11033 Lydia Estates Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11033 Lydia Estates Drive
Last updated October 27 2019 at 8:27 PM

11033 Lydia Estates Drive

11033 Lydia Estates Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11033 Lydia Estates Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32218
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in gated community with over 2000 square feet.
Formal living room. Formal dining room. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar . Formal sitting room. Wood Floors. Master suite has large sitting area . Stainless appliances . Fireplace. Garden tub. His and her sinks. Walk in closets. Attached two car garage. Screened in Lani and open patio.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 11/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11033 Lydia Estates Drive have any available units?
11033 Lydia Estates Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11033 Lydia Estates Drive have?
Some of 11033 Lydia Estates Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11033 Lydia Estates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11033 Lydia Estates Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11033 Lydia Estates Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11033 Lydia Estates Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11033 Lydia Estates Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11033 Lydia Estates Drive offers parking.
Does 11033 Lydia Estates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11033 Lydia Estates Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11033 Lydia Estates Drive have a pool?
No, 11033 Lydia Estates Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11033 Lydia Estates Drive have accessible units?
No, 11033 Lydia Estates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11033 Lydia Estates Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11033 Lydia Estates Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia