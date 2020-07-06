11033 Lydia Estates Drive

Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath home in gated community with over 2000 square feet.
Formal living room. Formal dining room. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar . Formal sitting room. Wood Floors. Master suite has large sitting area . Stainless appliances . Fireplace. Garden tub. His and her sinks. Walk in closets. Attached two car garage. Screened in Lani and open patio.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 11/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
