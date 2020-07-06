11033 Lydia Estates Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218 College Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11033 Lydia Estates Dr Available 11/01/19 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in gated community - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in gated community with over 2000 square feet. Formal living room. Formal dining room. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar . Formal sitting room. Wood Floors. Master suite has large sitting area . Stainless appliances . Fireplace. Garden tub. His and her sinks. Walk in closets. Attached two car garage. Screened in Lani and open patio.
(RLNE4266338)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11033 Lydia Estates Dr have any available units?
11033 Lydia Estates Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.