11033 Lydia Estates Dr
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

11033 Lydia Estates Dr

11033 Lydia Estates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11033 Lydia Estates Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11033 Lydia Estates Dr Available 11/01/19 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in gated community - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in gated community with over 2000 square feet.
Formal living room. Formal dining room. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar . Formal sitting room. Wood Floors. Master suite has large sitting area . Stainless appliances . Fireplace. Garden tub. His and her sinks. Walk in closets. Attached two car garage. Screened in Lani and open patio.

(RLNE4266338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11033 Lydia Estates Dr have any available units?
11033 Lydia Estates Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11033 Lydia Estates Dr have?
Some of 11033 Lydia Estates Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11033 Lydia Estates Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11033 Lydia Estates Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11033 Lydia Estates Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11033 Lydia Estates Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11033 Lydia Estates Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11033 Lydia Estates Dr offers parking.
Does 11033 Lydia Estates Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11033 Lydia Estates Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11033 Lydia Estates Dr have a pool?
No, 11033 Lydia Estates Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11033 Lydia Estates Dr have accessible units?
No, 11033 Lydia Estates Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11033 Lydia Estates Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11033 Lydia Estates Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

