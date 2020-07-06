Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11033 Lydia Estates Dr Available 11/01/19 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in gated community - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in gated community with over 2000 square feet.

Formal living room. Formal dining room. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar . Formal sitting room. Wood Floors. Master suite has large sitting area . Stainless appliances . Fireplace. Garden tub. His and her sinks. Walk in closets. Attached two car garage. Screened in Lani and open patio.



(RLNE4266338)